HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg reached an agreement with the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 after the city filed a temporary restraining order almost a month ago.

According to Pine Belt News, Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the VFW Post on Mobile Street following two shootings at the venue.

On Monday, January 9, an agreed order was filed stating that the city and the VFW will work together out of concern for the health, safety and general welfare of the public.