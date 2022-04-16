HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pines Animal Shelter will host Yappy Hour on Thursday, May 19.

The Yappy Hour theme is “Dog’s Night Out at the Movies.” Neighbors can attend the event to meet the shelter’s adoptable dogs and to enjoy food, beer and a movie.

The shelter’s Dog’s Day Out pets will attend the event to mingle with guests. There will also be a screening of “The Land Before Time.”

Tickets are $25 per person or $45 for two people. Tickets include movie admission, a drink, popcorn, a Southern Pines Animal Shelter logo sticker and a $10 Keg & Barrel gift card. Each adult ticket also includes admission for a child 12 and under.

Shelter staff said guests can bring their own dog to the event, as long as they are social and leashed.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Keg & Barrel on Hardy Street. The movie screening will begin at 8:00 p.m. Purchase tickets here.