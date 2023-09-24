HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The fall season kicks off in late September. For many, fall is a time for cooler temperatures, cozy sweaters and a good cup of coffee.

One of the popular coffee flavors during fall is pumpkin spice. Both Starbucks and Dunkin’ have their fall menus available for customers to check out.

If you’re savoring a good cup of coffee on a chilly morning, there are several local coffee shops in the Hattiesburg-area to check out.

Brewmen’s Coffee

Brewmen’s Coffee is a locally owned and operated coffee shop in the Hub City located at the U.S. Highway 49 and I-59 intersection. The business offers their own signature drinks, as well as classic iced or hot coffees. Bremen’s Coffee is open Monday through Saturday (hours vary).

Equinox Coffee

Equinox Coffee has two locations in Hattiesburg; One on Hardy Street, and one at the Wesley Foundation at USM. They work with local roasters and suppliers. Equinox Coffee offers signature drinks, as well as espresso and coffee drinks.

Grin Coffee Roastery

Grin Coffee Roastery has grown into a small-batch coffee company in Hattiesburg. Located on Broadway Drive, the business is open Monday through Friday. Their coffee can be found in other locations.

Java Moe’s

Java Moe’s has five locations in the Pine Belt, including four locations in Hattiesburg and one in Poplarville. The business is locally owned and operated. They have signature drinks, brewed and iced coffee, and coffee alternatives.

Kaffeehaus Fabelhaft

Kaffeehause Fabelhaft is a hand-brewed artisan coffee shop. The business is located on N. 25th Avenue in Hattiesburg. Besides hand-brewed coffee, Kaffeehause Fabelhaft offers espresso and frozen drinks.

Mulvi’s Coffee Co.

Mulvi’s Coffee Co. is located on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. The business offers espresso, drip coffee, and other hot or iced coffees. Mulvi’s is open from Monday through Saturday (hours vary).