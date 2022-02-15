HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg artists of all ages and artistic backgrounds are encouraged to create a banner for FestivalSouth 2022.

The theme for this year’s Banner Art Contest is “Summer.” Artists can submit a sketch of their idea for consideration. 25 winners will be selected to have their art displayed on a banner in Milo’s Sky-High Gallery above the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Gallery visitors will have the opportunity to view and vote for their favorite banner between June 1 and June 20. The People’s Choice Award Winner will be announced at the final concert of FestivalSouth at the Saenger Theater on June 25.

Deadlines for the Banner Art Contest are as follows:

March 15 – Sketch submission deadline

April 15 – Selected artists are announced.

May 15 – Deadline for completed banners to be delivered to One Convention Center Plaza

June 1 – Banners hung for display at Milo’s Sky-High Gallery

June 1-20 – Social media voting for the People’s Choice Award Winner

June 25 – Artists and People’s Choice Award Winner recognized at final FestivalSouth concert

Important details for the Banner Art Contest are as follows:

Final banner size will be 24″ wide x 48″ high and will be two-sided.

Artists should paint both sides of the banner and are encouraged to create different designs on each side.

Sketches can be submitted on any medium on either paper or canvas.

Sketch dimensions should be either 24″ wide x 48″ high, 6″ wide x 12″ high or 3″ wide x 6″ high.

Email pocket@hattiesburg.org for questions or to submit sketches. Sketches can also be submitted in person to One Convention Center Plaza.