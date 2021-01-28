Hattiesburg attorney announces run for mayor

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney has announced her bid to become the next mayor of Hub City.

Vanessa J. Jones, a Public Defender in the 15th Circuit District, said she is running to better the lives of Hattiesburg citizens.

“It is imperative that no more citizens are left behind. Hattiesburg has some serious problems which are keeping it from reaching its full potential: an educational system ranked 121st out of 149 and earning a “D” grade1, a job market which works for some but not for all of us, a transportation network in need of repair with streets full of potholes, and citizens living in neighborhoods without the sense of safety and security enjoyed by other citizens.”

Jones is running on the platform of HELP: Hattiesburg Engagement Leveling the Playing Field.

On Monday, Hattiesburg mayor Tony Barker announced his bid for a second term.