HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone.

Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account.

According to the newspaper, Harley D. Norris, who worked as a legal assistant for Brooks, filed an affidavit against him. Norris stated that Brooks paid other people to write about his law firm.

The affidavit, which was filed in April 2022, stated that the fake account of Lott was used to write a false negative review of Schmidt Law Firm on the firm’s Facebook page.

Court documents also showed that Brooks allegedly left seven harassing voicemails in January 2022.