HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo and the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum saw record crowds during Spring Break week.

On Thursday, March 17, the Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed 4,053 guests. This marks the highest single day attendance ever recorded in the attraction’s history. The crowd also surpassed the previous guest record. The day before, on Wednesday, March 16, the zoo welcomed just over 3,000 guests.

“We always plan for a busy Spring Break, but this was beyond our expectations,” said Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum experienced a record number of visitors, too. Between Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17, over 1,500 people visited the attraction.

“We are thrilled that our quirky idea of creating a tiny museum located in an undisclosed alley in downtown Hattiesburg has become a tourist destination for Hattiesburgers and first-time visitors to Hattiesburg alike,” said Taylor.