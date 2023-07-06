HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, July 6, an agreed order between Top 5ive Bar & Grill and the City of Hattiesburg was signed by Judge Sheila Smallwood and filed with the Forrest County Chancery Court.

According to city leaders, the order includes several security measures to be implemented, including (but not limited to) additional cameras on the outside; parking lot measures that adhere to occupancy numbers; a barricade for the South 25th Avenue entrance so that parking lot access is only available from the frontage road; and, privacy fencing to serve as a barrier between the operating business and residential property owners.

The order also states that the identified measures must take place before the business can reopen and that it all falls under a 90-day probationary period to review compliance.

“I’m grateful that an agreement that prioritizes the safety of our residents and those who patron Top 5ive Bar & Grill has been established. The measures outlined in the order are reasonable and attainable,” said Councilman Dave Ware, Ward 4.