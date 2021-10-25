Hattiesburg begins construction on roundabout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Construction will begin on Wednesday to improve the roundabout at the intersection of 2nd Avenue, Green Street and Adeline Street in Hattiesburg. The project, presented in 2017, will be funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

City leaders said the project is expected to decrease traffic congestion and car accidents because the intersection includes five streets converging.

Designed with enough room in mind to move the traffic through the area safely and smartly, we believe this is the solution that will aid in better traffic flow and a better navigable experience for both residents and visitors. Mayor Toby Barker, City of Hattiesburg

The new construction will include a roundabout, new asphalt, greenery, sidewalks, crosswalks and imporved road lighting.

Construction begins on Wednesday, October 27th, and will take seven months to complete.

Officials said that most of the construction can be completed without road closures, but the end of the project may require some traffic changes.