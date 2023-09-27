HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, contractors began a significant paving project in Hattiesburg.

The paving will take place on Highway 11/Broadway Drive from Richburg Road to the west of 6th Avenue. The stretch is a little more than two miles.

City officials said milling will take place first, then paving. The milling is expected to take at least five days to complete.

Contractors will begin work in the left eastbound lane of Highway 11/Broadway Drive near Richburg Road. From there, they will work their way toward downtown Hattiesburg.

According to officials, the plan includes alternating lane closures to keep traffic flowing.

Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg

The project is expected to take at least a month to complete. Drivers should expect delays or make alternative travel plans.

City leaders said the project is initiated by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and will include both milling and overlay of the main travel lanes and the center turn lanes.