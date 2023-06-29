HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg elementary school Beta Club was honored on a national level for their acts of service. Rowan Elementary placed in the National Junior Beta Convention for their community efforts.

The club’s mission is to lead by serving others. The group placed second in the portfolio category, which is a category that honors acts of service, during the 2023 National Junior Beta Convention.

“It starts at the beginning of the year with the students and various things as they see needs. We identify those needs, and we attempt to meet those needs in the way that they can. Whether it’s water, whether it’s socks to those in the nursing home when it’s cold,” said James Dean, Beta sponsor and Rowan Elementary School instructor.

The Beta Club works year-round to give back to their community, including getting clean water to people in Jackson during the city’s water crisis.

“It means a lot to me. It is really good for the things we do. It inspires others to do great things, too, and inspires me to do better things,” said Lilian Burnes, a Beta Club member.

Each service project is documented in a portfolio and presented during the national convention.

Two other Hattiesburg Beta Clubs also placed at the convention. Woodley Elementary placed seventh in the portfolio category, and N.R. Burger placed first in poetry.