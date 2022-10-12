HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed.

The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. Police said they responded after receiving a report that the bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at 40th Avenue and Hardy Street.

According to investigators, a 2016 GMC Sierra was traveling north on 40th Avenue and turning on westbound Hardy Street when a male bicyclist entered the intersection and was struck.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said the driver of the GMC did stop at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. As of Wednesday, October 12, no charges have been filed against the driver.