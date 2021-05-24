Hattiesburg business owner advocates for overdose prevention medication

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg business owner James Moore has been one of the leading advocates for overdose prevention medication Narcan. He said Narcan could have saved his son’s life.

Moore’s son died from a heroin overdose in 2015. Since then, Moore spends much of his time talking to recovery groups, advocating for Narcan and fixing bicycles at his shop Moore’s Bicycle Shop.

Moore said he found out about Narcan a week after his son’s death while watching the show “Nurse Jackie.” The show features a nurse who is a heroin addict. One episode featured Narcan. Moore researched the drug and has been advocating for it ever since.

“I don’t want other families to learn after the fact. I want them to know that this could be a life saver, that this could give them a second chance,” he explained.

Moore hands out free Narcan at his shop through a partnership with Pine Belt Mental Health. Those who want it have to watch a six minute training video on how to administer Narcan.

In addition to his public service efforts, Moore also started working to make sure Narcan was provided to local law enforcement agencies.

“Having been a part time law enforcement officer myself, it’s almost always been a law enforcement officer who gets to a medical call first, and then the ambulance comes, and so improving benefit around the country by having law enforcement and firemen carry this. Seconds matter, and when they get there first, they recognize a overdose they administer this. Lives are saved.”

Currently, almost every law enforcement agency in the state carries Narcan.