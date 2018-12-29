Hattiesburg businesses affected by flooding

HATTIESBURG, MS (WJTV) – Severe weather and flash flooding hit downtown Hattiesburg hard on Thursday night.

And despite severe weather and flash flooding throughout the night, Businesses are back up and running as usual in Downtown Hattiesburg.”

John Curley, the President of CMB Financial services, got to his building Friday morning to find water had made its way inside.

“[It was] a mess,” explained Curley. “ I saw water, and when I walked in the front door, just dirt all over the floor, a lot of residue from the flood.”

CMB is located right next to Gordon’s Creek, which Curley says rose faster than normal.

“Normally I have a feel for it and I can tell, but this flood was a lot quicker,” recalled Curely. “It was sudden.”

CMB’s other locations avoided flooding, but a little water didn’t stop Curley from opening his doors today.

“We will be open,” said Curely.

And with even more rain expected this weekend, the City of Hattiesburg is getting proactive, making sandbags readily available to the public at Fire Station 1 on North Main Street and at the Forrest County Emergency Operations Center on Highway 11