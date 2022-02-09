HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are warning business owners and employees about a money scam that’s circulating in the area.

A business on Highway 49 and a business on Broadway Drive reported the scammer called claiming to be the owner. The person asks for money to be transferred via money transfer service Remitly and instructs the victim to take money and create a Bitcoin account to pay for deliveries.

Police said the phone numbers used are from Mexico and the following phone numbers have been reported:

(725)-605-0659

(615)-763-5798

(678)-435-9604

They said area code (725) has been used, as well. Employees are encouraged to contact a manager or supervisor if suspicious of a phone call. Police reminded neighbors to never transfer funds of any kind to unknown individuals.