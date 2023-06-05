HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Employees at Maximus Call Center in Hattiesburg are on strike. They said they’re underpaid and in need of better job security.

The firm, Maximus, handles questions about medical billing and expense services.

On Monday, dozens of employees protested in Hattiesburg. Workers said they’re being paid about $16 an hour, and they want $25 an hour.

Employees also said almost 700 workers nationwide were recently and suddenly laid off with little or no notice. They only received two weeks severance pay for each year they’ve worked.

Striking workers said that’s not enough.

“You have workers who are supporting the family support, and he is supporting the elderly, their parents and having a sense of job security, a sense of having your paycheck be their own time is a requirement, and Maximus is laying it by the wayside,” said Daija Arrington, who was laid off after three years.

“How am I supposed to live? I can’t live with three children and barely making it. I have to decide whether I go to the food pantry or go ask someone, ‘Hey, can you give me $30, so I can go feed my kids?'” questioned Christina Jimenez, an employee of Maximus for three years.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) filed unfair labor practice charges against Maximus, saying the company laid off workers in retaliation for speaking out against working conditions.

Maximus released the following statement:

Maximus welcomes the opportunity to engage directly with our employees and work together to resolve their concerns. We respect our employees’ legal right to attempt to organize, and any information we provide is designed to help them make an informed decision about union representation. Maximus follows all labor laws and regulations, and we strive to treat all employees equally with respect and sensitivity. Our employees are engaged and motivated to deliver high-quality customer service to millions of Americans. With competitive wages and benefits, our employees believe Maximus is a great place to work. We know this because we have historically lower attrition rates than normal. With the end of open enrollment season for Medicare and the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, we entered the time of year when there is diminished demand for our call center services. As an organization, we hold ourselves accountable for our actions. Whenever we make staffing decisions, we prioritize treating all our people with respect and sensitivity. To that end, as a company-wide practice, we coordinate with other Maximus programs to identify available positions for impacted employees. Due in part to the administration’s action raising the minimum wage to $16.20 per hour for employees of federal contractors, Maximus staff turnover this year was lower than expected in our Contact Center Operations program. Determining compensation requires input and approval from our government customers. We work with every customer to strike the right balance between competitive compensation and achieving successful results at scale and value. Additionally, our most recent employee engagement survey shows that 84% of our employees plan to stay with the company for at least another 12 months. Over the past several years, Maximus has improved pay and compensation, reduced employees’ out-of-pocket health care expenses and improved work processes and safety. We continue to look for ways to assure that Maximus is an employer of choice. Our people want to work for Maximus and their passion is making a difference. They consistently provide high-quality service and demonstrate deep knowledge about the programs we support. Thanks to our employees’ performance, we continue to provide the best customer experience to the American public when they need help navigating government programs. Maximus