HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg now has its first cat café!

The Cattiesburg Café held a soft opening on Wednesday, July 19. The café, which is located on Old Highway 11, was created to help find forever homes for cats.

The business features a hangout space where guests can meet each cat, while enjoying coffee and snacks. There is also a cat-themed gift shop.

Twenty-six cats and three dogs have already been adopted.

“People will come in, and they relax and enjoy the company of the cats. We’ve got frozen drinks in there for people to bring in here to hang out with the kitties. We’ve got good Wi-Fi. We’ve already had lots of students come in, and they’ll study and let the cats hang out with them. We have families that come in just to relax and enjoy the cats,” said Brenda Sumrall, a veterinarian and co-owner of Cattiesburg Café.

“It gives the cats the opportunity to actually show themselves off, like to show their personalities, to be able to roam around with other cats that people like freely come in, and not just looking at them through a cage, you actually get to interact and hang out with them and play. I feel like it’s a good opportunity for many cats and puppies to get a home,” said Peyton Hamilton, a guest.

The cats are spayed and neutered, as well as fully vaccinated and microchipped.

The Cattiesburg Café owners hope for a grand opening no later than August 2023.