HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will celebrate Parks & Recreation Week from July 17 through July 21.

The week will be dedicated to celebrating the programs and divisions of the Parks & Recreation Department.

Beginning with a proclamation by Mayor Toby Barker on Monday, July 17, the department will host more than 10 events to highlight programming offerings for all ages.

“This week’s objective is twofold,” said Betsy Mercier, interim director of Parks & Recreation. “We want to showcase the capacity of our programmers throughout the year with a variety of events for all ages; and we also want to highlight each of our divisions that serve our community in a lot of ways.”

In addition to weekly classes and community pool schedules, the week includes:

Monday, July 17

Parks & Recreation Week Proclamation, front steps of Jackie Dole Community Center – 11 a.m.

Lunchtime Yoga, at Ben McNair Center – Noon

Workout in the Park, Beverly Hills Walking Trail – 6 p.m.

Pools open 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Jewelry Class, at Hattiesburg Community Arts Center (event for all ages, including a station for children), 10 a.m.

Community Kickball, at Eastside Park, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Community Clean-Up, at Duncan Lake Park, 8 a.m.

Chalk Walk, at Chain Park, 4:30 p.m.

Sips and Steps, Couples Dancing Lesson at Community Arts Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pools open 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Senior Bingo Breakfast, at Sigler Center, 9 a.m.

Field Day Activities, at Thames Track, 1 p.m.

Movies in the Park, at Town Square Park (featuring “Luca”), 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Mommy & Me Book Reading, at Oseola Park (for ages newborn to 5), 10 a.m.

Summer Camp Art Show, at Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, 5:30 p.m.

Pools open 9 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 4 p.m.