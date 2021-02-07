Hattiesburg challenges local students: Name that firetruck

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A city is asking students to name a new firetruck that is painted with the golden eagle mascot of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department is asking for name ideas from students in K-12 schools and at the University of Southern Mississippi. The Hattiesburg American reports the deadline for submissions is Feb. 10.

Hattiesburg bought the firetruck from Pierce Manufacturing for $459,900. The black-and-gold truck will be housed at Station No. 6 near Southern Miss.

“In addition to providing a critical element of public safety for our community, the Hattiesburg Fire Department’s story includes being involved in both our public schools and universities, as well as special events,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker in a news release. “With its proximity to Southern Miss — it only made sense to wrap it in black and gold and invite our Southern Miss students of today and tomorrow to name it.”