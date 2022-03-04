HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of St. Fabian Catholic Church in Hattiesburg are collecting donations to help war refugees at a church in Western Ukraine.

They collected $21,000 in donations in the first week, and it’s being sent to help a Baptist church in the area, which is providing food and shelter to refugees of Ukraine.

“Well, it’s about faith for us who follow Jesus, but it’s also about goodness. It goes way beyond faith. In my opinion, whether you’re Jewish or Muslim or Christian, everybody’s concerned about their fellow man,” said Father Tommy Conway of St. Fabian Catholic Church.

The donations are being sent by a local Mississippian Lena Brent, who is Ukrainian.

“The churches over there have opened up their doors and their basements, all the space they have by hosting people who are traveling immigrants or refugees that are trying to leave, and they provide the space for them to stay to take a shower to eat,” said Brent.

The church fears that might not be able to keep up with donations if conditions worsen in Ukraine.

Brent said many people are stuck in Ukraine, and they’re running out food supplies, items for children medical supplies and safe places to stay.