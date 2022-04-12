HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new place to hang out for college students has popped up in Hattiesburg.

The Hardy Street College Ministry is an extension of Hardy Street Baptist Church. Leaders said it’s a safe haven for students to build community with like minded friends.

Some college kids who have already started going said they have found friendship.

“I think it’s special because you grow a connection with those people in other ways you grow a connection spiritually and emotionally in my opinion you get to see each other everyday spread the word of the Lord and become really close and friends and a family,” said Carson Morris.

Students can look on the churches Facebook page to find out what days they can attend.