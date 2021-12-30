Hattiesburg City Council approves bid for Hall Avenue East Overpass project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg City Council approved a $13.63 million bid for the Hall Avenue East Overpass Project construction.

Pine Belt News reported R&J Construction of Laurel was awarded the bid for the project. The Hall Avenue West Overpass Project received funding last year from a $13.2 million federal BUILD grant.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said as part of the project, a Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex will also be built which will serve as the new Hattiesburg Police Department and the city’s municipal court.

The overpass will be built over the Canadian National rail line.

City leaders estimate construction beginning in the spring of 2022. The project will take approximately 18-20 months to complete.