HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2024 Fiscal Budget for the City of Hattiesburg has been approved.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a budget of $158.1 million.

“We wanted to make sure that we were putting forth a budget that was structurally balanced. And so, this is the fourth year in a row that we’ve had recurring expected revenues that will match recurring expected expenditures,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The approved budget will allow for salary increases for city employees.

The starting pay for firefighters will be $40,000 a year, which is an increase of $8,000.

“We have some great firefighters who love their job. However, they struggle to earn a living wage and most of them are working second and third jobs, which, quite frankly, most of our city employees are,” Barker explained.

The Parks and Recreation division will also see a raise. Cemetery crews will now be paid $15 an hour, while tree crews will receive $18 an hour.

“That division works very hard, and oftentimes, they do work in emergency situations, like storms. So, they are very excited, and I’m very grateful to the council for acknowledging that,” said Betsy Mercier, interim director of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation.

City officials hope the pay raises will help make Hattiesburg a more competitive place to attract workers.

“We’ve been working extremely hard since I took office over six years ago to try to raise city employee pay to a level that’s competitive and make sure that we can not only retain the great city employees that we have but also recruit new city employees to us that are qualified. And hopefully, we want to be able to pay them a living wage,” said Hattiesburg City Council President Jeffrey George, Ward 1.

The budget will help pay for road pavement and major infrastructure projects.