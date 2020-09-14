Hattiesburg Clinic’s plan for Hurricane Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves announced President Donald Trump approved his request for a federal emergency declaration in preparation of Hurricane Sally.

"President Trump is on top of the situation to come to the aid of Mississippi yet again. We requested this federal disaster declaration yesterday, and the President was quick to approve our request to start getting help and support out to our state immediately," said Reeves. "We are truly grateful for a president that has Mississippians' safety at the top of his mind."

Under the approved federal emergency declaration, FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for 24 Mississippi counties.