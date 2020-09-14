Severe Weather Tools

Hattiesburg Clinic’s plan for Hurricane Sally

Pine Belt
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As of 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Hattiesburg Clinic’s hurricane plan is as follows:

  • All clinics in Picayune, Carriere, Poplarville, and Wiggins will be closed all day on Tuesday.
  • Dialysis unit schedules will vary by location. The patient should contact their specific dialysis unit should they have questions.
  • At this time, all other Hattiesburg Clinic locations will observe normal hours during this weather event.

