Hattiesburg Clinic’s plan for Hurricane Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As of 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Hattiesburg Clinic’s hurricane plan is as follows:
- All clinics in Picayune, Carriere, Poplarville, and Wiggins will be closed all day on Tuesday.
- Dialysis unit schedules will vary by location. The patient should contact their specific dialysis unit should they have questions.
- At this time, all other Hattiesburg Clinic locations will observe normal hours during this weather event.
