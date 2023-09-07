HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Fire Department commissioned a new fire truck on Thursday, September 7.

The platform ladder truck was painted in Hattiesburg Public School colors and has a large decal of a tiger, which is the district’s mascot. The truck was named Purple Rain, which was a suggestion from residents.

City leaders said the decision to showcase Hattiesburg school colors on the truck was a way to show solidarity between the city and its school district.

“It helps out with the morale. The guys like to ride on new equipment, and they like to keep it up to date and everything, and it also helps with our firing when we get good quality equipment in. It helps us bring out our fire rate,” said Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart.

“It helps with morale of the school district by seeing that the school district does not work in isolation from the city. We’re truly one city, one district with one mission and one vision. And that’s to make the city of Hattiesburg to the best that it can be,” said Hattiesburg Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams.

The truck, which cost around $1.3 million, was paid for with funds from the American Rescue Act.