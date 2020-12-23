Hattiesburg Community Christmas Lunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Down in the pine belt, one nonprofit is not letting this pandemic stop them from serving others.

This year’s annual community Christmas lunch was hosted by Christian Services Inc.

And this year due to the pandemic it was held outdoors by drive thru and walk-up only.

Under normal circumstances meals would be served to families inside at the Christian Services facilities.

“It just amazing that love is amazing and bless everybody no matter if we have to do it differently or not so we are still able spread the word, we’re just glad to keep being able to do what we do”, said Maggie West, Director of Administration, Christian Services Inc.

Christian Services Inc served over 1,800 meals at the annual lunch.

“It’s amazing the community has done so much for us to help others so we just want to bless them as well”, said Maggie West

Deanna Griffith is one of the many who received a meal.



“It’s a blessing to still see people that’s able to bless others because everybody is not able and keeps peoples spirits up because they could be feeling down”