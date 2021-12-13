Hattiesburg Community Literacy Day set for Dec. 14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Early Learning Collaborative and United Way of Southeast Mississippi will host the Hattiesburg Community Literacy Day on Tuesday, December 14.

Children of all ages can attend the event for an afternoon of reading and activities. Each child who attends will receive a book to take home while supplies last. Visitors can also sign up for a library card.

The afternoon will begin at 3:00 p.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.