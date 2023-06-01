HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg’s three community pools will soon open after several months of necessary upgrades.

The following pools will open on Monday, June 5:

Vernon Dahmer Park (100 Country Club Road)

CE Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street)

Ben McNair Center (300 North 12th Avenue)

The pools will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The pools will also be open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The cost for swimming is $1.00 per day, and swimmers must follow all pool rules posted in the proximity of the swim areas.

“Throughout the last few months, our Parks & Recreation team has made significant upgrades to all of our pool facilities to get them ready for the summer months,” said Betsy Mercier, interim director of Parks & Recreation. “Staffed with certified lifeguards, our three community pools are a great resource for all of our families and youth to cool off during the summer months.”

Hattiesburg leaders said $80,000 were spent in making upgrades to each pool facility. They include resurfacing and painting at the Vernon Dahmer Park pool, and all pools received new lights, skimmers and signage.

Pools will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for weekly maintenance.