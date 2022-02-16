HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is hiring for multiple positions.

Salaried positions include Front of House Supervisor, HVAC Technician, Project Planning and Development Manager and a Veterinarian.

The convention is hiring a Maintenance Technician II at $15 an hour and an Audio/Visual Technician at $12 an hour.

For $10 an hour, the convention is hiring a Bartender, Cook, Custodian, Dishwasher, Guest Services Associate, Groundskeeper, Front of House Server and a Museum Information SPCS.

Click here for more information about the positions or to apply.