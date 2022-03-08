HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown requested the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) provide the council with a crime report each month.

Pine Belt News reported Brown said his request comes after an increase in crime in the city. He mentions his own childhood in Hattiesburg, and notes that he doesn’t remember the current type of activity being present at that time.

Brown said he also wants police officers to engage more with the community rather than reacting to crime. He suggested utilizing HPD’s mobile command center more often. He also suggested installing more cameras around the city.

He said if the council were to receive monthly crime reports, councilmembers could work with their constituents to deter crime in their respective wards.