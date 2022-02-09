HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Councilwoman Deborah Delgado discussed her concerns about employee pay raises during a Monday, February 7 council meeting.

Pine Belt News reported the American Rescue Plan Act allowed Hattiesburg leaders to announce in 2021 that city employees would receive a pay raise. However, the raises have not been rolled out yet. Delgado is concerned that the raises won’t come until the city prepares its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget in August.

Delgado also said the minimum wage for city employees should be the same across the board. She said Hattiesburg Water and Sewer Department employees receive a minimum hourly rate of $14 or $15, but other departments receive a minimum of $10 to $12 an hour.

She added that the money the city received from the Act would allow some employees to receive $13 more an hour than they’re already being paid.