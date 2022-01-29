HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker provided a COVID-19 update for Friday, January 28.

The following data was reported:

Hospitalized patients: 147

ICU patients: 25

Ventilators: 11

Hospitalized patients fully vaccinated: 60

ICU patients fully vaccinated: 8

Ventilator patients fully vaccinated: 3

New cases in Forrest County: 204

New cases in Lamar County: 145

Fully vaccinated in Forrest County: 31,176 (41%)

One dose in Forrest County: 34,892 (5%)

Fully vaccinated in Lamar County: 37,093 (59%)

One dose in Lamar County: 40,937 (6%)

Barker reminds neighbors that fully vaccinated means a person has received a full series of two shots of Pfizer/Moderna or one shot for Johnson and Johnson. This does not mean a person has received a booster shot.