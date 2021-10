HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg crews will close North 38th Avenue from Hardy Street to Pearl Street on Wednesday, October 13. They will repair a water line.

The closure includes the turn lane to Pearl Street. Detour signs will be posted, and traffic will be diverted through Montague Boulevard and Mable Street by the way of 37th or 39th Avenues.

The closure will last from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.