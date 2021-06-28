Hattiesburg dealership experiences low supply of vehicles due to chip shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Across the United States, there has been a shortage in supply for many car dealerships, including dealerships in Mississippi.

“The plants can produce the vehicles, but they can’t produce the microchips. They have to depend on suppliers,” said Dewayne Morris, a sales representative for Dossett Cadillac in Hattiesburg. “The plants can produce them, but they can’t ship them because they’re not fully functional at this point in time. So we can’t sell them.”

Morris said the shortage has affected the dealership’s inventory.

“Consequently, it’s affected us. We should be sitting here with about 150 vehicles, and we have absolutely two Cadillacs to sell and zero GMC trucks.”

Morris said the supplies used to operate most vehicles is currently in short supply.

“There are hundreds of thousands of vehicles that have actually been produced to the manufacturing facility, but they can’t be shipped to us to sale because they are waiting on semiconductors.”

Morris said the shortage could last through the rest of this year.