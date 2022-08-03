HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders drafted a proposed ordinance to regulate the use of golf carts in the city.

Pine Belt News reported the proposed ordinance was presented at the council’s August 1 work session.

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Mississippi lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2605, which allowed cities and towns to pass ordinances to legally allow golf carts and similar vehicles on certain streets.

The ordinance in Hattiesburg would require vehicles to be registered in the office of the city clerk.