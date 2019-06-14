Hattiesburg drinking water given highest rating in three years

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Just two years ago, the Mississippi State Department of Health came down to Hattiesburg and issued a 4 out of 5 rating for the city's water supply. This morning, however, they announced they finally reached that elusive 5 out of 5 rating.

Why is that significant?

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker says after earning a less than ideal rating the past two years, a perfect score should give his constituents more confidence in their drinking water.

"Two years ago we were here, we had a 4 out of 5 because we had elevated levels of iron," said Barker. "Last year we got up to a 4.7, but we were still deducted because of our lack of audits. So this year to get a 5 out of 5 shows that really our managerial side, the technical side, and we're really moving forward."

Iron isn't necessarily a bad thing to have in water. However, too much of it can lead to clogs and a harsh taste.

So what's changed over the past two years that's led to such an improvement in the quality of the water?

That's simple, says Barker.

"Alan [Howe] and our entire staff here at these water plants, and we have multiple water plants, who keep up with this, invest in technology, really keep things running," explained Barker, who is coming up on completing his third year as the Mayor of Hattiesburg. "I mean that's what...when you have consistent maintenance, good leadership, that's what brought us to a perfect score this year."

Alan Howe, Hattiesburg's Director of Water and Sewage, said the biggest difference to him is the level of support the water plant workers have received has increased.

"I think a big part of that is just the employee involvement with me," said Howe. "They needed support from somebody and they got 100 percent support from me and they go out and they do their job every single day and they care about what they're doing. They care about the water; they care about making it safe and keeping it safe."

As for what's next, the city says they have plenty of water lines still need to replace throughout Hattiesburg, and they'll be getting to that over the next couple of years.