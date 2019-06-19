Hattiesburg enacts new drug paraphernalia ordinance

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) – In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the city of Hattiesburg passed an ordinance banning stores from displaying paraphernalia in “open displays which are visible or accessible to the public.”



That means any stores that sell water pipes, or any items deemed as “paraphernalia”, by Mississippi state law, will no longer be able to keep those items in view of customers. They need to be behind the counter and out of sight.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says this new ordinance is a big deal for the City.

“Our children, those in recovery, are very impressionable," says Barker. "So you don’t need to go into a service station and see drug paraphernalia in front of you while you’re just going to get a tank of gas.”



The ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, July 17th.