HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is preparing for a big weekend of sports.

Southern Miss will open its football season on Saturday against Alcorn State. The Golden Eagles and the Braves are expected to bring thousands of football fans to the Hub City.

More than 130 soccer teams will also be in Hattiesburg for the 2023 HFC Cane’s Labor Day Classic.

The city is expecting a large economic advantage for restaurants, hotels and shops.

“When you look at hotels and restaurants, when you look at ticket sales, and when you look at all the retail shopping, you add all those things together. And from the football game here at USM and all the soccer play out at Tatum Park, it’s about $8 million dollars in new money coming into the Hub City,” explained Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg.

“Huge games like this pose a citywide sellout. We’ve got thousands of hotel rooms in the city and most of them are full. It’s a huge revenue driver for the City of Hattiesburg, and we’re very welcoming, and we appreciate events like this. They bring big revenue to the city,” said Frank James III, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Hattiesburg.

On Saturday, Southern Miss and Alcorn State will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium, while the Labor Day Classic will begin at 8:00 a.m. at Tatum Park.