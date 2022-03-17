HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Farmers Market is set to return in 2022 on Thursday, March 24.

Pine Belt News reported the market will be held every Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Thursday until November at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg.

Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle said there will also be live music, food trucks, activities like yoga, workshops on gardening and cooking, art projects and more this year.

Hattiesburg Farmers Market Board of Directors President Kelsey Medley said the market participates in the Mississippi Farmers Nutrition Program (MFNP) though WIC, which provides WIC recipients with vouchers to use for fresh produce.

Vendors are still being accepted for $10. Click here to become a vendor or to learn more.