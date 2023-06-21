HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in Chancery Court to prevent further acts of violence at the Top 5 Bar & Grill. The council authorized the action in a 3-0 vote with one member abstaining.

This decision comes after more than 80 disturbance calls since the business opened in September 2022, according to city leaders.

On Saturday, May 27, officials said a man went to the restaurant to purchase lunch and was robbed and beaten in the parking lot. City leaders said the facility did not have security present or cameras that could assist the apprehension of the perpetrator.

After the May 27 incident, Hattiesburg police advised management of needed facility upgrades, like cameras that survey the parking lot, that would allow for better security practices. Officials said no measures were taken.

On Saturday, June 10, a shooting happened around midnight, where three people were injured.

City leaders said they support thriving businesses who add to the quality of life for Hattiesburg residents and visitors. However, they said there has been a continued pattern of negligence to the security of the businesses and the well-being of its patrons and residential neighbors.