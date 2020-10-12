Hattiesburg Fire Department conducts annual fire hydrant testing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Beginning Monday, October 12, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin annual testing on all fire hydrants across the city.

“This testing assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located in the city limits of Hattiesburg,” said Samantha McCain, chief communications officer. “Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water.”

Neighbors who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call 601-545-4500.

Click here for a weekly schedule of testing areas.

