Hattiesburg Fire Department unveils new fire station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency response times in North Hattiesburg just got cut in half with the opening of the brand new Station 9 fire house.

Construction began mid-May 2020 on the new 10,000 square-foot station. It will accommodate two fire trucks, a battalion chief truck and will sleep eight firemen with room for expansion if needed. The station will also include a substation for the Hattiesburg Police Department. City leaders said the new addition will add to the city’s fire protection capacity.

“So the first in territory up here will be Highway 49 north of 59, and it will go out Classic Drive also. But it will cover both sides of 49 and Classic Drive. Now for the secondary territory which includes fire they’ll still go up to hardy street,” said Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade.

As for the police department, Police Chief Anthony Parker said Station 9 is very important to the police department and the fire department working together and responding together. The chief said at a later date, its use will also be for citizens filing police reports.

“The sub station will have a office here, a officer has an opportunity to come by to file his reports. Also at a later date, a civilian could be a staffed up here, where the citizen have a quicker location for them to also come here to file police reports,” Parker explained.

The City of Hattiesburg received notice in 2011 from the State Fire Rating Bureau that it maintained its Class 4 fire rating, but it was given several requirements that needed to occur to maintain that status. One of those requirements included the construction of a ninth fire station to service the north Highway 49 area. Additional benefits are lower insurance rates for businesses and residents.