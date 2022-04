HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

Ryan Jones, 30, joined the fire department in 2019 as part of the academy’s graduating class 19-01. He served on B Shift at Station 9.

Fire department leaders said Jones was good at his job and was committed to providing the best emergency response.