Hattiesburg firefighters encourage safety around Christmas lights, decorations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 3. While many in the city are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, the Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) is encouraging neighbors to practice safe measures when it comes to their Christmas lights and decorations.

“If your going to use Christmas lights and you had them put up for over an year, make sure you go over them from top to bottom and make sure there is no missing bulbs and no fried wiring and anything that could possibly produce a shock or an arc to start a fire,” said Lt. Joey Collins with HFD.

He recommends neighbors use LED lights, because those lights can reduce the risk of accidents.

“I highly recommend LED lights, because the bulbs burn lot more cool. They’re cool to the touch and actually save people a lot of money in the long run.”

Collins said if you decide to use a power source, make sure your power cords are intact.

“If your going to use any kind of electrical lights, make sure it is UL rated and follow the manufacturer’s instructions on it. And if you’re using a live tree, make sure you are watering it once a day. It reduces its flammability.”

