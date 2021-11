Hattiesburg firefighters will begin testing hydrants on Monday, November 29. (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg firefighters will begin testing fire hydrants across the city on Monday, November 29.

The hydrants will be tested and flushed as required by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

The testing could cause low water pressure or discoloration. The city will post a list of streets and block assignments on Friday, November 26.

City leaders said this process will take about two to three weeks. Find more details and the schedule here.