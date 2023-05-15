HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – All flags at city facilities in Hattiesburg will fly at half-staff this week in honor of the police department’s fallen officers during National Police Week.

The city and the department are remembering the following officers:

Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate were fatally shot during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015.

Jackie Dole Sherrill was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 1984, while serving a warrant.

David Anthony was shot and killed May 23, 1973, while responding to a bank robbery in progress.

Jessie James Everett and M.W. Vinson Jr. were shot and killed March 9, 1952, while confronting the suspect in a car dealership burglary.