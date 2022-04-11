HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In observance of the Good Friday Holiday, Hattiesburg leaders announced City Hall and related officers will be closed (except for public safety) on Friday, April 15.

Because the holiday falls on Friday, the only pick-up route affected by the closure is recycling for Ward 5. Officials said blue cans for Ward 5 will be picked up on Thursday, April 14.

Neighbors can find the full schedule below:

Monday, April 11, 2022

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 2.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Wednesday.

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5.

Friday, April 15, 2022