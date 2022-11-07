HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Three of Hattiesburg’s project submissions for matching American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were approved under the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure and Grant Program Act (MCWI) of 2022.

The MCWI Grant Program, established through Senate Bill 2822, provides a 1:1 match on water, sewer and stormwater projects. For Hattiesburg, the $12.8 million allocated by Congress could turn into more than $20 million if the majority of funds are used for water, sewer and stormwater projects.

The city launched a survey in August seeking insight into how ARPA funding should be spent. Of more than 300 responses, city officials said 67% of neighbors marked infrastructure as a priority category for funding.

The projects selected for funding are as follows:

Martin Luther King Avenue – This project will include replacing sewer lines and undersized water lines on parts of Martin Luther King Avenue, Townsend Street, Independence Avenue, Francis Street and others. The grant total awarded for this project is $1,893,116. The total estimated project cost is $3,786,232.

– This project will include replacing sewer lines and undersized water lines on parts of Martin Luther King Avenue, Townsend Street, Independence Avenue, Francis Street and others. The grant total awarded for this project is $1,893,116. The total estimated project cost is $3,786,232. West 7th/North 25th Avenue/Grace Avenue – This project will include drainage improvements on parts of West 7th Street, North 25th Avenue and Grace Avenue. This includes the redesign and rehabilitation of existing storm sewer pipes and structures, the addition of appropriate surface drainage along West 7th Street and the construction of multiple detention facilities in the scope of the project’s watershed. The grant total awarded for this project is $1,635,500. The total estimated project cost is $3,794,000.

– This project will include drainage improvements on parts of West 7th Street, North 25th Avenue and Grace Avenue. This includes the redesign and rehabilitation of existing storm sewer pipes and structures, the addition of appropriate surface drainage along West 7th Street and the construction of multiple detention facilities in the scope of the project’s watershed. The grant total awarded for this project is $1,635,500. The total estimated project cost is $3,794,000. Edwards Street– This project will include replacing sewer lines on parts of the northern end of Edwards Street. The grant total awarded for this project is $587,453. The total estimated project cost is $1,362,906.

The remaining costs for each project will be funded by the city’s individual ARPA allocation. The next steps for the funding allocations include the design phase and contract bidding process according to grant guidelines.