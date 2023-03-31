HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Half Marathon 10K and 5K scheduled for Saturday, April 1 in Downtown Hattiesburg will cause some road closures.

City leaders said Forrest Street between West Pine Street and West Front Street will close for race finish line staging beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday. The road will reopen after the race at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

The following roads will be closed during the event on Saturday:

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Hardy Street from McLeod Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street

from McLeod Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street West Pine Street from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street – will open at 10:00 a.m.

from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street – will open at 10:00 a.m. Front Street from Hardy Street to Mobile Street

from Hardy Street to Mobile Street Main Street from McLeod/Jackson Street to Buschman Street

from McLeod/Jackson Street to Buschman Street Jackson Street from Melrose Street to Main Street

from Melrose Street to Main Street Mobile Street from East 2nd Street to Buschman Street – will open at 8:00 a.m.

from East 2nd Street to Buschman Street – will open at 8:00 a.m. Ronie Street from East Laurel to Hardy Street

from East Laurel to Hardy Street Access to South 17th Avenue from Hardy Street

from Hardy Street Access to South 19th Avenue from Hardy Street

The southbound lane of Hardy Street between South 17th Avenue and South 19th Avenue will see a lane switch.

Detour routes will be posted where needed. Some closures will reopen once all runners are through the intersection.

The majority of the race will take place on the following streets:

Adeline Street

Mamie Street

Concart Street

Camp Street

21st Avenue

2nd Avenue

West 4th Street

The Longleaf Trace

Drivers are asked to be cautious near the racecourse where runners and volunteers are present.