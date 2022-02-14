HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Local Impact Analytics (LIA) conducted a review on the economic impact of the manufacturers who receive property tax abatements in the City of Hattiesburg.
Pine Belt News reported LIA co-founder Josh Sullivan presented the review to the Hattiesburg City Council. The tax abatements are tax reductions that are granted to companies in exchange for the company’s investment in Hattiesburg’s economic development and job growth.
The following information was presented:
- Resinall at 102 Dixie Pine Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $72,447. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $53,320.49. The plant lost 11 employees. Total value added is $23.66 million.
- Mar-Jac at 1301 James Street – The estimated annual value of existing exemption is $108,133. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $45,309. The company added 170 jobs. The total value added is $182.86 million.
- Mississippi Tank at 3000 West 7th Street – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $53,802. Th estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $3,744. The company added 9 jobs. The total value added is $23.31 million
- Stokes Distribution at 12 Stokes Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $3,908. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $4,407. The company stands at 82 jobs. The total value added is $20.52 million.
- York International Corporation at 77 Academy Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $19,481. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $25,450. The company added 4 jobs. The total value added is $51.67 million.
- Western Container Corporation at 110 WL Runnels Industrial Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $166,006. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $49,146. The company lost 19 jobs. The total value added is $19.33 million.
- Sofidel America Corporation – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $296,992. The estimated total value of proposed exemption is $2,548. The company lost 22 jobs. The total value added is $29.17 million.
- Kohler Company at 182 JM Tatum Industrial Drive – The estimated total value of existing exemptions is $253,051. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $348,699. The company added 272 jobs. The total value added is $171.56 million.
- Georgia-Pacific Consumer Operations at 1 WL Runnels Industrial Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $205,190. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $12,309. The company lost 24 jobs. The total value added is $21.97 million.
- Excel Injection Molding at 977 Sullivan Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $6,877. The estimated annual value of proposed exemption is $2,641. The company added one job. The total value added is $9.08 million.
- Zeon Chemical at 1301 West 7th Street – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $144,506. The estimated value of proposed exemption is $3,722. The company lost one job. The total value added is $10.99 million.
- Wis-Pac of Hattiesburg at 2 WL Runnels Industrial Drive – The estimated annual value of existing exemptions is $140,104. The estimated annual value of proposed exemptions is $7,844. The company added 33 jobs. The total value added is $22.72 million.