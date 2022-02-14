HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Local Impact Analytics (LIA) conducted a review on the economic impact of the manufacturers who receive property tax abatements in the City of Hattiesburg.

Pine Belt News reported LIA co-founder Josh Sullivan presented the review to the Hattiesburg City Council. The tax abatements are tax reductions that are granted to companies in exchange for the company’s investment in Hattiesburg’s economic development and job growth.

The following information was presented: